Rudy Giuliani concedes he made false statements about Georgia election workers Rudy Giuliani is conceding he falsely claimed two Georgia election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential election. But Giuliani also doesn't admit his statements caused damage. This comes in the defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss in 2021. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.