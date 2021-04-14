Live

Rubio campaign: Donald Trump is a bully

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are sharpening their attacks at they prepare to take the stage for tonight's GOP debate. Rubio campaign spokeswoman Caitlin Conant joins CBSN to discuss what's next for his campaign.
