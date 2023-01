Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego announces bid for Senate seat in 2024, challenging Kyrsten Sinema Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has officially announced his bid to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, setting up a potential showdown with Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine also announced plans to run for reelection. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.