Royal revelations from Prince Harry on "60 Minutes" The Duke of Sussex opened up about his life as a British royal in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired on Sunday, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare." "60 Minutes" producer Draggan Mihailovich and Vanity Fair staff writer Erin Vanderhoof, who co-hosts the magazine's "Dynasty" podcast, react to the interview on CBS News.