Royal Caribbean goes high-tech with robots

The high seas are going high-tech! Royal Caribbean has set sail with a new ship called "Quantum of the Seas," with some very special features guests haven't seen before. As CNET's Bridget Carey shows us, robots will be serving drinks to guests.
