Roy Moore rejects calls to abandon campaign

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore angrily rejected calls to abandon his campaign on Friday. He denied allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades ago. Chip Reid reports.
