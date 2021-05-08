Live

Watch CBSN Live

Roy Moore refuses to concede Alabama Senate race

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election by about one and a half percent of the vote. But state officials are still counting some ballots, and Moore refuses to concede. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.