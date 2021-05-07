Attorney General Jeff Sessions: My answers have not changed Attorney General Jeff Sessions told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that his "answers have not changed" when it comes to his knowledge about contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russian interests. CBSN political contributor and RealClearPolitics national political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to break down Sessions' testimony on Tuesday -- as well as the latest on allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and the GOP's tax reform push.