Could GOP oust Roy Moore with a write-in campaign? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says Republicans should consider a write-in candidate in the wake of sexual misconduct claims against Roy Moore. McConnell has suggested Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who used to fill the Alabama Senate seat Moore is trying to win, as a possible option. Politico Playbook co-author Daniel Lippman joins CBSN with the latest.