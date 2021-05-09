Live

Rottweiler rescued from icy pond

A 1-year-old Rottweiler got trapped in a pond covered by ice. When police arrived, an officer went into the water with no lifejacket or protection to try to rescue the dog. WCBS-TV's Meg Baker reports from Hopewell Township, N.J.
