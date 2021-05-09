Live

Is our food "Rotten"?

The new Netflix docu-series "Rotten" explores corruption in the food underworld, from farm to plate. Christine Haughney, Politico agriculture reporter and lead investigator for the series, joins CBSN for a closer look at her findings.
