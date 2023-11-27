Watch: Rosalynn Carter's casket starts final journey as 3-day tribute begins Three days of official mourning for former first lady Rosalynn Carter began Monday in Georgia as her casket departed Georgia Medical Center to lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Rosalynn Carter died last week at the age of 96. Historian and documentarian Andrew Och joins CBS News to discuss her legacy, and CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the ceremonies set to take place for the former first lady.