Rep. Rosa DeLauro looks ahead to President Biden's State of the Union address tonight President Biden delivers his State of the Union address tonight. He is expected to discuss the U.S. debt ceiling as well as his administration's accomplishments, such as the bipartisan infrastructure deal and improvements in the unemployment rate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has a preview of what to expect, and the Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, joins CBS News with her take on the key issues.