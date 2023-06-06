Watch CBS News

Rooney reflects on D-Day

"There've only been a handful of days since the beginning of time on which the direction the world was taking has been changed in one 24-hour period by an act of man," Andy Rooney said about the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
