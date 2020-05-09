Room Raters grades the homes of celebrities and news commentators Since coronavirus lockdowns began, people we see on TV have had to trade sleek studios for the backdrop of their own home. Room Rater, a Twitter account created about a month ago, saw a meteoric rise in followers for its impartial, and sometimes harsh judgements on the backgrounds viewers are curiously tuning in to. Claude Taylor, who created the account, painstakingly rates the backdrops of public personalities from Gwenyth Paltrow to CBS News' Ed O'Keefe with the help of his girlfriend and daughter. The White House staffer-turned-interior design judge speaks to Errol Barnett about why he started the account, and talks about a few of his ratings.