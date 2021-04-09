Rookie author scores historic deal with "City on Fire" New York in July of 1977 faced a blackout that lasted more than a day. CBS News cameras captured that summer's looting, arson and chaos. That era inspired a first-time novelist Garth Risk Hallberg, and now, “City on Fire" is this season's most talked-about new book. New Yorkers in the '70s lived with constant unease, the Big Apple nearly went bankrupt and the "Son of Sam" killings terrorized millions. Jeff Glor spoke to Risk Hallberg about the novel that sparked a bidding war and a huge advance.