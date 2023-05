DeSantis says GOP has developed "culture of losing" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend said the GOP has "developed a culture of losing" in response to a question about whether Trump lost the 2020 election. It comes as a pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, revealed plans to ramp up hiring in early primary states. Erin Perrine, Never Back Down communications director, joins to discuss a potential DeSantis 2024 White House bid.