DeSantis continues book tour as speculation swirls over whether he will enter 2024 presidential race Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing his book tour as speculation swirls over whether he will enter the 2024 presidential race. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to lead in GOP primary polls. Caitlin Huey-Burns is joined by Republican consultant Justin Sayfie to discuss the latest on the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.