Live

Watch CBSN Live

Romney vs. Holyfield: Fight of the century No. 2?

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield will go toe to toe in a fight for charity. Lauren Fox from the National Journal joins CBSN with details of the big event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.