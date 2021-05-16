Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Stakes

Rombauer has won the 2021 Preakness Stakes, dashing the hopes of another Triple Crown winner. At race time, Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner, was the favorite at 2-1 odds, but placed third. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.