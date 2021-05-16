Free CBS News App
Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Stakes
Rombauer has won the 2021 Preakness Stakes, dashing the hopes of another Triple Crown winner. At race time, Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner, was the favorite at 2-1 odds, but placed third. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
