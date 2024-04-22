Romance scam victim speaks out on "psychological manipulation" that cost her $2.5 million In this web exclusive, “Sue,” a retiree who agreed to speak with CBS News under a pseudonym, says she became a victim of a romance scammer and lost her home and nearly $2.5 million to someone she met on Match.com. She says the fraudsters used technology (including deceptive Skype calls) and “psychological manipulation” to lure her in: “People say, how can you give money to a stranger? He wasn't a stranger at that point." [Don't miss the four-part CBS News Investigation "Anything for Love."]