Romance novels: One of publishing's hottest trends To her students at New York's Fordham University, she is professor Mary Bly. But to legions of readers, she's bestselling romance writer Eloisa James, a reigning queen of romance fiction. Faith Salie discusses the English scholar's surprising double life, and talks with author Beverly Jenkins and with the writer behind the blog Smart Bitches, Trashy Books, as she explores the sex, love, empowerment and HEAs (the "happily ever afters") of romance novels.