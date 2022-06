Rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old President Biden and the first lady are visiting a clinic in Washington, D.C. today that is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children under the age of 5, which are newly authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC. Dr. Dyan Hes, the founder and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak to answer questions many parents have about the vaccines.