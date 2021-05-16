Live

Stalled roller coaster traps riders in Phoenix

Safety officials in Arizona are looking into what caused a roller coaster at the Castles N' Coasters amusement park to stall. Some 22 people were trapped about 20 feet above the ground as firefighters came to the rescue. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
