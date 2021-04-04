Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rohingya people at center of migrant crisis

Members of a Muslim minority in Burma, known as the Rohingya people, have been fleeing the country by sea in large numbers. As Bill Whitaker explains, for many Rohingya, a dangerous journey by sea is their only way to escape persecution.
