Roger Stone says Trump's biggest concern should be Republicans Former Trump adviser Roger Stone told CBSN Wednesday that President Trump needs to be on the lookout for Republicans in Washington who are trying to undermine his agenda. Stone appeared with CBS News' Josh Elliott to discuss his latest book, "The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution" as well as President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and the immigration ban on 7 Muslim-majority countries.