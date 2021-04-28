Live

Roger Stone downplays Gufficer "exchange"

Sen. John McCain wants Trump friend and adviser Roger Stone to testify in upcoming hearings about Russia. "Game on," Stone responded. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues breaks down his interview with Stone on CBSN.
