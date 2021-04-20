Live

Roger Ailes resigns from Fox News

Roger Ailes has resigned from the Fox News Channel, which he created two decades ago. At Fox, Ailes helped shape the nation's political conversation. But he was forced out over allegations of sexual harassment. Vinita Nair has more.
