Roger Ailes' controversial and successful legacy Media and political figures are reacting to the death of Fox News founder and longtime chairman Roger Ailes. The 77-year-old died Thursday of a brain injury from a fall last week at his Florida home. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik, who covered Ailes extensively, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the news titan redefined cable news, his network's role in Trump's election and the future of the sexual harassment lawsuits against him.