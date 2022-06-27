Roe v. Wade remains a lightning rod: CBS News Flash June 27, 2022 Rallies for and against the Supreme Court's historic decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case have continued around the country. Scattered violence and vandalism have occurred. A preliminary hearing was to be held Monday in Moscow for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. And a U.S. Navy destroyer that sank during World War II has been found off the Philippines nearly 23,000 feet down -- the deepest shipwreck ever located anywhere.