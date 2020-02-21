Rodney Robinson on his trailblazer For Black History Month, we're hearing from trailblazers about who has inspired them. Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year, discussed how activist Fred Hampton inspired him to become a change maker. Hampton became a field secretary for the NAACP at age 17, the same age as many of Robinson’s students. “I'll often tell my students you're never too young to have a voice ... If you see change that needs to be made in your community, you are the change agent.”