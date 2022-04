Reflecting on the Rodney King police beating case, 30 years later Friday marks 30 years since four white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King -- an incident that was caught on videotape. The verdict sparked days of unrest. Francoise Hamlin, associate professor of History and Africana studies at Brown University, joins CBS News to talk about the case and how the conversation around policing has changed in the 30 years since.