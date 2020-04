Rockefeller Foundation proposes $100 billion plan to provide 30 million coronavirus tests per week The Rockefeller Foundation, one of the largest private donors in the U.S., is rolling out its proposal for a $100 billion national coronavirus testing strategy. The plan suggests providing 30 million tests per week and hiring up to 300,000 contact tracers. Rockefeller Foundation president Raj Shah spoke to CBSN's Reena Ninan about the plan, and why the U.S. is so behind on coronavirus testing.