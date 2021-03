Robots help Amazon tackle Cyber Monday Cyber Monday is the biggest sales day of the year for online retail giant, Amazon. Last year, Amazon customers ordered 426 items every second on Cyber Monday, and this year that number is expected to grow. In addition to the 80-thousand seasonal workers they employ to fulfill orders, thousands of robots also crawl the warehouse floors. CNET.com's KaraTsuboi takes us inside an Amazon fulfillment center to watch the robots in action.