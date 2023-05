Robert Gates criticizes White House for being "slow" to approve weapons to Ukraine Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates tells "Face the Nation" that the biggest threat to the U.S. is polarization. On China, he said "there's kind of a competition" on Capitol Hill to see which party can be toughest, which has made "more nuanced policy" more difficult. Gates agreed that Ukraine is core to U.S. national security, and the White House for being "slow" to approve sending weapons.