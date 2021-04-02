Live

Robert Downey Jr. storms out of interview

Robert Downey Jr. stormed out of a sitdown interview with the UK Channel 4. He was doing a round of interviews to promote the new "Avengers" movie when on reporter asked him a question he didn't want to answer.
