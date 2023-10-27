Manhunt continues for Maine shooting suspect; Families, friends remember victims The manhunt continued Friday for the suspect in the mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night. Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Robert Card, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters during a news conference Thursday. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn and Elaine Quijano have more on the search for Card and what we're learning about the victims.