Watch CBS News

Manhunt continues for Maine shooting suspect; Families, friends remember victims

The manhunt continued Friday for the suspect in the mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night. Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Robert Card, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters during a news conference Thursday. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn and Elaine Quijano have more on the search for Card and what we're learning about the victims.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.