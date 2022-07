Robb Elementary School shooting surveillance video leaked Warning: This video may be disturbing for some viewers. Outrage is growing in Uvalde, Texas, over law enforcement's response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Leaked surveillance footage from inside the school, first obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, is shedding new light on exactly what unfolded that day. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano has more.