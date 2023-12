Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks Sixty years ago, Albert Brooks (who would go on to become one of the funniest comedians alive) and Rob Reiner (who would star in "All in the Family" and become an Oscar-nominated director) met as drama students at Beverly Hills High School. They recently returned to talk with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about their enduring friendship, which has led to Reiner's new HBO documentary, "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life."