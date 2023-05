Road to the Tonys: Kimberly Akimbo cast and creators on the heartwarming hit show CBS News' Anthony Mason speaks with the cast and creators of the new musical Kimberly Akimbo about their eight Tony nominations. Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan and Justin Cooley share how they each nearly turned down the audition for the musical. David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori share why the "weird little show" is captivating audiences.