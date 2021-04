Road rage possibly behind car crash into biker Los Angeles police are investigating a possible road rage incident that left motorcyclist Samuel Ayres with broken bones. A video that captured the incident shows Ayres criticizing the driver of a BMW who was talking on his phone while behind the wheel. Moments later, the motorcyclist says the car chased him down and crashed into him, causing Ayres to fly off his bike as the driver sped off. Gayle King reports.