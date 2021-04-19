Live

Watch CBSN Live

RNC day 1: Make America Safe Again

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday. The theme for day 1: "Make America Safe Again." CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and CBSN political contributor Rick Davis join CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.