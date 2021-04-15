RNC chairman on violence at Trump rallies, possible open convention The controversy surrounding Donald Trump's campaign extends beyond the violence at his rallies, and the inability of the Republican party to embrace the front-runner is making a contested convention more likely. Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus has said the party is preparing for the possibility. Priebus joins “CBS This Morning” from Washington to discuss how the party is preparing for the Cleveland convention and what he thinks about Trump's repeated attacks against Fox News host Megyn Kelly.