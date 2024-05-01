Rival protests clash at UCLA, police arrest Columbia demonstrators The protests over the war in Gaza that have gripped college campuses across the U.S. came to a head Tuesday night as violent clashes erupted between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters at UCLA and police moved to arrest dozens of demonstrators who occupied a building at Columbia University. CBS News' Carter Evans and Lilia Luciano have the latest on the protests. And CBS News national security contributor Sam Vinograd has more on the police response to the protests and the alleged presence of outside agitators at the demonstrations.