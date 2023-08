Rita Moreno looks back at attending March on Washington 60 years ago In August of 1963, two years after winning an Academy Award for her role in "West Side Story," Rita Moreno sat alongside Sammy Davis Jr. at the March on Washington. That's where they watched and listened to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. utter the words "I have a dream." CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with Moreno about that day and how it shaped her own history with activism.