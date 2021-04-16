Live

Risks of being pregnant after 40

Janet Jackson, who is almost 50, postponed a world tour because she may be pregnant. Experts say the older you are, the more health risks you have when becoming pregnant. With more, Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil joins CBSN.
