Risk for newborns when moms take antidepressants while pregnant? A new study published in the American Medical Association Journal, “Pediatrics,” is raising concerns about a possible link between autism and antidepressants. It finds pregnant women taking antidepressants in the second and third trimesters face nearly double the risk of delivering a child who will be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.