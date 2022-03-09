Watch CBS News

Rising gas prices cause economic ripple effect

The war in Ukraine continues to push fuel prices across the U.S. to record highs. The national average jumped 8 cents overnight to $4.25 a gallon -- 60 cents higher than last week. Errol Barnett reports.
