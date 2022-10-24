Watch CBS News

Rishi Sunak to become U.K. prime minister

Rishi Sunak will become the U.K.'s first prime minister of color and, at 42 years old, the youngest British leader in more than 200 years. He's Britain's fifth leader in roughly six years and the third in 2022 alone. Imtiaz Tyab has the story.
