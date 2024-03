Rise in use of weight-loss drugs before pregnancy Doctors are seeing more women turn to weight-loss drugs ahead of pregnancy. Studies show that being overweight can increase the chances of pregnancy complications, including miscarriages. And while the FDA does not authorize the use of weight loss medications during pregnancy, there is limited information on their effects before conception. Dr. Ilana Ramer Bass, an assistant professor in the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Mount Sinai, joined CBS News to discuss the trend.